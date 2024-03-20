PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 112,729 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 474,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

