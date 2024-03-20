PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG stock opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

