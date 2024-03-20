Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

PRU opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

