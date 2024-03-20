Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,677. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

