Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

