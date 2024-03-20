Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,867 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

