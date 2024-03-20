Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 55.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.6 %

DraftKings stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.