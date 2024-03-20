Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,464 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $560.00 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.74 and its 200 day moving average is $449.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.16.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

