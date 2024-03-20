Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,821 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 899.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $372.23 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $373.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

