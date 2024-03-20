Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,204 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

