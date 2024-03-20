Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,523 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,905 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $179,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $190,882.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,358.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,173 shares of company stock worth $147,762,844 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.30 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $271.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

