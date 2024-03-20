Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Lifted by Analyst

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.39.
Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %
PGR stock opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $207.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
