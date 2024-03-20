Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,950 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Qifu Technology stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

