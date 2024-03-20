Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 53.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $192.57.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.