Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 138,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $134,553. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

