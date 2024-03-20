Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Yann Mazabraud Sells 16,000 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $627,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yann Mazabraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

