RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.11.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

