Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 9,714 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73.

Samsara Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Samsara by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

