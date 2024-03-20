Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,206 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $445,763.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 436,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,923,194.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samsara stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 40.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $5,878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 608.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 54.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

