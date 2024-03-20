Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 10,737 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $391,578.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,516,884.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $324,704.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $316,200.96.

Samsara stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

