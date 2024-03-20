Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

