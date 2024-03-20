Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

