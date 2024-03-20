Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $1,330,468.75 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

