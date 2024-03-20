Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $1,330,468.75 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.