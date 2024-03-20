Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns “Sell” Rating from Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.59. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

