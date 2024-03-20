SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

