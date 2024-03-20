Somerset Trust Co Acquires 208 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 743,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $113,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.