Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $177.87 and a one year high of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

