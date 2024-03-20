Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 386.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

