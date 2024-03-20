Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 121.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Primerica Trading Up 1.6 %

PRI opened at $250.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.76. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.34 and a 1-year high of $254.40. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

