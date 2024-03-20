Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,158.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

