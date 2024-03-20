Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 254.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $520.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

