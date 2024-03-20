Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

