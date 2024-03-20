Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29.

