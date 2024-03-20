Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,271 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

