Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,606 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

