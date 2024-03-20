Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 227.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

