Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2,516.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

