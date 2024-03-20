Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 295.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock worth $418,428 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

