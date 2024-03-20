Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in PACCAR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

