Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.