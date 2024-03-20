Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 139 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 772.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $335.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $232.18 and a 52-week high of $337.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

