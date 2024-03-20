Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 432.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.56 and a 200-day moving average of $222.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

