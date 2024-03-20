Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 2,728 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2,502.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

