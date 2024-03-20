Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 82 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.74. The stock has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

