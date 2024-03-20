Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 419,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $716.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

