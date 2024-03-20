Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after buying an additional 144,051 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

