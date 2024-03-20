Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

