Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1,780.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

