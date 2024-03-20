Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,158.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.