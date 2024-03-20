Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,207. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

